We're delighted to welcome you to the exciting new venue for a celebration of the achievements of our players, men and women, at Academy and senior level, in the company of some of our most loyal supporters.

The event will not be broadcast live this year, but full highlights will be available on Palace TV before the end of the season for those unable to make the ceremony.

The evening will be hosted by Chris Grierson and Kelly Somers, and will feature extended interviews with Chairman Steve Parish, manager Roy Hodgson, players and Award winners, with entertainment from comedians Kevin Day and Chloe Petts.

The ceremony is expected to conclude at approximately 21:30 BST. There will be a short mid-show interval.

Read on for everything you need to know about the evening.

Can I still purchase tickets?

Limited tickets remain for Wednesday's event.

Supporters will be sat in the Circle and Upper Circle. Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, and £5 for young supporters accompanied by an adult (adults over the age of 21 are permitted to bring two supporters aged 14+). Adults wishing to purchase tickets for supporters aged 14 to 17 must call the box office (0333 360 1861).

A venue restoration levy of £1 per ticket will also be applied, to help support the upkeep of the venue.

Please remember that tickets guarantee entry, but are unreserved – meaning that seats will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis in the relevant sections.