After spending the previous week with England's Elite League squad – formerly known as the Under-20s – and impressing in a 5-1 win over Poland, Wharton has now linked up with Lee Carsley’s U21s for the first time.

Having first been called up by the U20s in September, debuting in November, Wharton makes the jump to the U21s after just three appearances at Elite League level.

England U21s host Luxembourg at Bolton Wanderers’ stadium on Tuesday evening (26th March, kick-off 19:00 GMT), looking to keep up the pressure on qualification Group F leaders Ukraine ahead of the 2025 finals in Slovakia.

After six matches, and with four left to play, England have 15 points – like Ukraine – but sit behind them on head-to-head record.

With only the group leaders, and the three best runners-up, guaranteed qualification – the other second-placed teams go into the play-offs – a win against Luxembourg, who are already eliminated, is a necessity.

England kicked-off their campaign last September against Luxembourg, when goals from Liam Delap, Cole Palmer and Callum Doyle secured a 3-0 win in Differdange.

