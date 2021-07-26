Crystal Palace's newly released third kit has sparked an impressive reaction from fans and the wider footballing world, with a range of supporters, including popular YouTuber Yung Filly, suggesting it's the best we've ever had.
As people pore over the new designs, it can be hard to keep track of the reactions.
We've pulled together some of the best below.
July 26, 2021
Now I like this @CPFC 🔥🔥🔥— Darren Ambrose (@DarrenAmbrose84) July 26, 2021
Loving the 1861 Palace kit! #cpfc pic.twitter.com/8oEg87nsns— Julian Chenery (@julianchenery) July 26, 2021
Oh goodness 😍 https://t.co/aPQ2P2Q0Aa— The Eagles Beak (@TheEaglesBeak) July 26, 2021
Take a bow, design team.— New York Eagles (@NYEagles) July 26, 2021
Wow! This year’s kits are looking amazing. Thought the yellow one was class but this is immense!— Peter Howard (@PeterHoward01) July 26, 2021
Beautiful. Potential to be up there with some of our finest ever kits 😍— Paul Jempson (@PaulGDJ) July 26, 2021
What a thing of beauty this is!!!! https://t.co/5sOK2uXq70— Conner Agar (@ConAgar22) July 26, 2021
Several supporters picked up on the kit's finer details, such as the 1861 stamp on the back, and the Crystal Palace building emblazoned across the front.
It’s the small details for me 🤩 https://t.co/sjjQLurmOM— Mike Kelleher (@MikeKelleher01) July 26, 2021
It's the small details that make a kit 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZhfRqvu2hz— Sean CPFC (@SH20CPFC) July 26, 2021
That’s actually so nice, blacked out badge is beautiful https://t.co/jGVDMVKcck— amesy (@cpfcames) July 26, 2021
And one made an optimistic prediction. Let's hope the lads have their shooting boots on...
1861 to celebrate our new kit.— Dom🦅 (@DomCPFC) July 26, 2021