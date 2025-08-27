With second-round ties being played out this week, find out everything you need to know about the next stage of the competition below.

The draw

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of the televised second-round tie between Grimsby Town and Manchester United on Wednesday (27th August) evening.

With that match set to kick off at 20:00 BST, should penalties be avoided, it is likely the draw will begin at around 22:15.

The fixtures

Third-round matches are due to be played in the weeks commencing Monday 15th and 22nd September, with fixtures in the Champions League and Europa League also scheduled during these gameweeks.

To ensure there is no clash of fixture dates, conditions will be implemented during the draw to ensure a club participating in the Champions League does not draw a club participating in the Europa League, allowing Round Three fixtures to take place in the alternate week.

Once again, any matches which end in a draw at this stage will go straight to penalties; extra-time is only used in the Carabao Cup from the semi-finals onwards.

Draw procedure

As per last season, the third-round draw will be made in two separate stages, with the first stage involving the eight teams – Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur – in the Champions League and Europa League.

They will be placed in bowl one, and the other 24 sides in the Round Three – including Palace – are put into bowl two for the second stage.

A pre-draw will determine whether the eight sides in bowl one will play home or away.

Regardless, they will be kept apart in the third-round draw, with the first eight sides drawn out of the second bowl set to face them.

The teams

As of Tuesday evening, a number of Premier League sides – West Ham, Bournemouth, Leeds United and Sunderland – have been eliminated already.

The likes of Fulham, Everton, Brighton and Manchester United will all be hoping to advance this evening.

