The match itself was a fascinating affair, despite the lack of goals, and Chenery came closest by striking the woodwork.

"The result was received with rapturous applause by the spectators and the cheers proposed by each XI for their antagonists were continued by the onlookers until the last member of the two sides had disappeared," wrote one contemporary reporter for Field magazine.

Chenery had done enough to earn a spot in the return fixture, one of only two players to feature in both England sides. He repaid the faith of the selectors, scoring the fourth goal in a 4-2 win for the hosts, with Palace teammate Alexander Morten impressing in goal.

His final England appearance was also against Scotland in 1874, making him the only player to feature in all of England’s first three internationals.

Palace trio Marc Guehi, Sam Johnstone and Ebere Eze are in the squad for tonight's 150th anniversary fixture at Hampden Park. Should they feature, Palace will be the only club to have a representative in both the first international and its 150th anniversary commemoration.

Could more history be made this evening?

Remember, you can keep track of all the Palace players featuring for their nations by clicking HERE.