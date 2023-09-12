On Saturday, 30th November 1872, England emerged on Hamilton Crescent in Glasgow to take on their first opponents as a national side: Scotland. Organised by former Palace man Charles William Alcock – the creator of the FA Cup only ruled out of playing by an injury he sustained playing for Old Harrovians two weeks earlier – it was not the first meeting of the two, but the first to be officially recognised for the history books.
Lining up in attack for England – one of seven or eight attackers that day, as the 1-1-8 formation was still favoured – was Charles Chenery, of Crystal Palace. Born in England but spending some of his upbringing in Australia, Chenery joined Palace after leaving school and, after impressing for his new side, was selected at just 22-years-old to represent his country.
He featured in England’s unofficial international against Scotland in February, and was called up once more for the first official game in November.