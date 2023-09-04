Ebere Eze, Sam Johnstone and Marc Guéhi have been called up to the England squad once again, with the Palace trio heading to join the Three Lions as they take on Ukraine on Saturday, 9th September (17:00 BST) in their latest European Championship qualifier, before meeting Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday, 12th September (19:45 BST) for the 150th anniversary of the first meeting of the sides.

Eze will be looking for his second cap after making his debut against Malta in June – a game in which Guéhi started and earned a clean sheet on his fourth appearance for England. Johnstone has three caps for the Three Lions.

It is the second successive time all three have been called up, with the trio set to feature under former Palace captain Gareth Southgate once again.

Joachim Andersen can help Denmark take another step towards qualification for Euro 2024 by beating San Marino and Finland – they currently sit third in their group, behind Finland and Kazakhstan.