But from whom better is there to gain an insight into the moment than from from Rob Hawthorne, the voice behind the famous line?

The Eagles came had gone into the play-off final seeking redemption, having lost out in the season before to Leicester City.

The team had been in good form throughout the 1996/97 season, with four players scoring 10 goals or more: Shipperley, Dougie Freedman, Hopkin and Bruce Dyer. Legendary manager Steve Coppell was also in charge.

But following a similar style to the play-off finals contested earlier in that long May weekend, the Palace v Sheffield United game was a stalemate for the vast majority of play.

“To be honest, it hadn’t been the greatest of games,” Hawthorne recounts. Hardly the recipe for forging a decades-old memory.