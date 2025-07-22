The Eagles return to Wembley three months on from ‘that’ day, with the FA Cup holders taking on the reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool to officially start the new season.

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to three tickets per client reference number for the match at Wembley, whilst all Members can also buy for the fixture, with full information here.

It will be Palace’s first ever appearance in a match that has become a staple of the footballing calendar.

Not only is there the first trophy of the season at stake, the traditional curtain-raiser has also produced some titanic encounters in the past.

Although it will be new ground for Palace – previous Community Shields from years gone do give an indication of what to expect at Wembley.