Gary O’Reilly

O’Reilly only had a brief spell with each club, but made a significant impact.

Beginning his career at Tottenham Hotspur – winning the UEFA Cup in 1984 – he joined Brighton in 1984 and stayed for almost three years, before signing for Crystal Palace in 1987.

He is best remembered in South London for his integral role in the FA Cup campaign of 1990, scoring in the legendary FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool at Villa Park, which Palace would win 4-3 in extra-time.

In the final against Manchester United, O’Reilly once again popped up from the back to open the scoring.

He left Palace in 1991, re-joining Brighton for a final year before retiring.