Michael Olise’s outstanding solo effort against Luton Town – skilful, imaginative and superbly executed – was a landmark one for the Eagles in the modern top-flight.

And while the game will be buried in many memories, the goal certainly will not – a true Premier League Goal of the Season contender, worthy of the status of our 600th Premier League strike.

To celebrate the milestone moment, let’s recap Palace’s other Premier League landmark goals…

Goal #1: Mark Bright v Blackburn

15th August 1992 (home)

Opening the Eagles’ Premier League account on the first day of its inaugural season – 1992/93 – Bright takes the distinction of scoring Crystal Palace’s first-ever Premier League goal.

But not only did the goal mark the shifting of English football’s landscape, it also marked the end of an era for Bright: his 113th and final goal for the club.