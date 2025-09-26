To celebrate the milestone moment, let’s recap our other Premier League landmark goals down the years…

Goal #1: Mark Bright v Blackburn

15th August 1992 (home)

Opening the Eagles’ Premier League account on the first day of its inaugural season – 1992/93 – Bright takes the distinction of scoring Crystal Palace’s first-ever Premier League goal.

But not only did the goal mark the shifting of English football’s landscape, it also marked the end of an era for Bright: his 113th and final goal for the club.