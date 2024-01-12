Palace AFCON heroes

Cheikhou Kouyaté

“I can’t explain this happiness,” Kouyaté told the Palace matchday programme after Senegal's success at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. “It’s unbelievable – it was the best day of my life. The celebrations were too much!

“It’s crazy because we know it’s the first trophy for Senegal, and for us also it means we are now in the story of Senegal. When we were younger and Senegal were playing, we would support the team. Now you are a player in the team and you bring home the cup.

“When you see the people’s faces and they are so happy, you can’t explain that.”

The Palace midfielder scored in the quarter-final as Senegal won their first title in a long and storied history.

“They deserve it. In Africa they have big problems. Some people are sick, some people don’t have the money to eat. But after this, you didn’t see anything like that. Everyone is so happy, people are so emotional. We understand their emotions because it’s the same for us also. It’s the best thing you can have in your life.

“You know when they talk about paradise? This is paradise.”

We can't sum it up any better than that.