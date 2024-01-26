Palace welcome Brighton to the Academy as they look to sure up their place in the top 16 of the Premier League 2, which will see them through to the knockout rounds at the end of the season.

It’s the first meeting between the pair this season at Under-21s level, but there has been plenty of action between the two sides in recent times…

The Under-18s have already faced their fierce rivals this season, welcoming Brighton in September for a six-goal thriller. After going two goals down, Palace fought back to lead 3-2 before conceding an equaliser to share the points; Jesse Derry and George King were on the scoresheet.