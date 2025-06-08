Second to Mateta, by just a single point, is Ismaïla Sarr. In his first season in red and blue, the No. 7 made a huge impact and beat his previous high of 107 points which he achieved with Watford in 2019/20.

Sarr was one of two players who were ever-present for every single Premier League game this season and it’s reflected with his tally of eight goals and seven FPL assists. He also racked up 14 bonus points.<br> The Sengal international was also in the Team of the Week four times, the joint-most of any Palace player in FPL. He was also the Player of the Week in GW16 by racking up the most points, 17, during his standout performance against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX.

Hot on the heels of Sarr is fellow attacking midfielder Ebere Eze. He finishes the season on 148 points, one behind Sarr and two behind Mateta. He has eight goals and eight FPL assists this season, which also saw him earn 15 bonus points.

Eze was also the Player of the Week in GW36, thanks to his brace away at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, which saw him rack up 16 points.

He again tops the charts on the ICT (Influence, Creativity and Threat) Index for Palace players in FPL, with a score of 222.4.