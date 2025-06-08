Top five points scorers
-
Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) - 150
-
Ismaïla Sarr (£5.5m) - 149
-
Ebere Eze (£7.0m) - 148
-
Daniel Muñoz (£5.2m) - 142
-
Dean Henderson (£4.6m) - 135
Leading from the front, as he tends to do, is striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. The Frenchman was also Palace’s top scoring FPL asset last season and tops the charts this time around with a tally of 14 goals, two FPL assists and a whopping 27 bonus points.
He was in the Team of the Week three times throughout the season - in Gameweek (GW) 4 against Leicester City, GW22 against West Ham United and GW24 against Manchester United.
Mateta was also Palace’s most transferred-in player throughout the campaign, with the striker being brought in 4,153,805 times. Did he make a difference for you this season?