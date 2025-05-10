The Eagles have three games left in the league, against Tottenham Hotspur (GW36 - Sunday, 11th May, 14:15 BST), Wolverhampton Wanderers (GW37 - Tuesday, 20th May, 20:00 BST) and Liverpool (GW38 - Sunday, 25th May, 16:00 BST).

Palace have their eyes set on bettering their record points tally of 49, while FPL managers around the world will be aiming to get as many points as possible to climb up their mini-leagues.

The deadline for GW35 is at 13:30 BST - here are some of our top picks for your side:

Starting with Palace’s most popular player in FPL Daniel Muñoz (£5.2m), the right wing-back has returned four goals and five assists so far this season and is the joint-fifth highest scoring defender in the game.

He is in just over 20% of all FPL manager’s sides and also ranks second in FPL’s ICT (Influence, Creativity and Threat) Index for defenders, behind Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro. Would you be selecting the Colombian in your squad?