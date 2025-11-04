Tickets for our second home UEFA Conference League match – which kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday (6th November) – remain on sale, with no Membership required to purchase.
As Crystal Palace prepare to host the Netherlands' AZ Alkmaar at Selhurst Park this week, we take a look back at the Oranje internationals to feature in red and blue over the years...
Patrick van Aanholt
- Palace appearances (goals): 138 (14)
- Netherlands caps (goals): 19 (0)
PVA to supporters, van Aanholt cemented his status as a cult hero when he scored a 92nd minute winner at Old Trafford, in one of Palace's most satisfying away victories on the road.
He joined Palace in 2017 from Sunderland, and was a mainstay at left-back for years until the emergence of Tyrick Mitchell and his departure to Galatasaray.
His first Netherlands cap came in 2013 against Colombia, while he has experience of facing England under Ronald Koeman, starting in Amsterdam in March 2018 as the Oranje slipped to defeat by a single goal.
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
- Palace appearances: 24 (0)
- Netherlands caps: 3 (0)
Fosu-Mensah joined Crystal Palace on loan from Manchester United in 2017, making 21 Premier League appearances as the Eagles fought to avoid the drop in Roy Hodgson's first season in charge.
He made his international debut against France in August 2017, going on to play twice more for his country.
He last represented Bayer Leverkusen, where injury misfortune saw him sidelined for a lengthy spell before his departure in 2024.
Edgar Davids
- Palace appearances: 7 (0)
- Netherlands caps: 74 (6)
While his playing spells at Crystal Palace - and later Barnet - were inauspicious, there is no getting away from the fact that Edgar Davids will go down as one of the finest midfielders of his generation.
His career lists some of the biggest European clubs: Ajax, AC Milan, Juventus, Barcelona and Inter Milan, while his 74 appearances for the Netherlands came alongside a remarkable generation.
At Ajax he won the Champions League in 1995, while he reached the semi-finals of the 1998 World Cup, Euro 2000 and Euro 2004.
Featuring alongside the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Clarence Seedorf, Jaap Stam, Edwin van der Sar, Marc Overmars, Patrick Kluivert and Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, it will go down as one of the finest Dutch cohorts ever produced.
Jaïro Riedewald
- Palace appearances: 95 (3)
- Netherlands caps: 3 (0)
Riedewald departed in the summer of 2024 after seven years of service to the club, during which he not only impressed on the pitch but also served as a mentor to the young players stepping up to the first-team.
He scored three times in red and blue, including an excellent strike against Newcastle in a 2-1 win at St James’ Park, and the winning goal against Stoke City to send Palace through to the 2021/22 FA Cup quarter-finals.
His first Netherlands appearance came in September 2015, featuring for the Oranje against Turkey; he would go on to play twice more that year.
Riedewald recently returned to English football, signing for Sheffield United on a free transfer last month.
