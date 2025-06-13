The Eagles' historic end to the 2024/25 season – sealing a first-ever major trophy, and a record Premier League points total – left many a supporter clamouring for more.

But the good news is that on Wednesday, excitement can well and truly ramp up again towards the 25/26 season, with our first pre-season friendly also revealed earlier this week.

On the morning, we will learn the provisional dates for all of our fixtures but, as always, they will be subject to change through broadcaster selections.

The break will be brief – the first day of the 2025/26 Premier League season will fall on Saturday, 16th August, and the Women’s Super League 2 season start is not long after (Saturday, 6th September).

Before then, though, there are plenty of footballing competitions with Palace involvement, not least the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where Chris Richards and Matt Turner are representing the United States, and UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

Get your diaries out and pencil the below dates in, because the Eagles will be swooping back into action before you know it…