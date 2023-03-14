Andersen will take on Finland in Copenhagen before travelling to face Kazakhstan as the qualifying for the 2024 European Championships gets underway.

The Palace centre-back will be looking to build on his World Cup campaign in Qatar in December, and could build on his 22 caps by featuring over the break.

All times GMT unless stated.

Denmark - Joachim Andersen

Thursday, 23rd March: Denmark v Finland (19:45)

Sunday, 26th March: Kazakhstan v Denmark (14:00)

