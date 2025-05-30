Starting with Owen Goodman, the young goalkeeper has enjoyed a sensational campaign on the yellow and blue side of south London, wearing the No. 1 shirt and playing all 54 competitive fixtures he was eligible for and ultimately helping the Dons to promotion.

In those 54 games across all competitions, Goodman kept an incredible 25 clean sheets - including three consecutive shutouts in the play-off semi-finals against Notts County and in the final against Walsall.

He was also awarded the League Two Golden Glove for keeping the most clean sheets (24 in the league), and he was also named in the League Two Team of the Season.

An incredible campaign, which was also documented in Loan Life - Palace TV’s latest series!