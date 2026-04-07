But in contrast to the relative novelty of continental football, Palace are in fact somewhat veterans of the two-legged match-up, having participated in half-a-century of them, at our last count.

Statistics are there to be challenged, so we gratefully accept any corrections – but, by our last count, over the last 51 seasons and across five different competitions, Palace have played 50 two-legged ties.

And – whisper it quietly, lest we tempt fate ahead of the remainder of our European campaign – Palace's record is an impressive one, with the Eagles progressing on 35 occasions (a 70% win rate).

Along the way, Palace have scored a whopping 153 goals across two-legged encounters – 100 matches, so an average of 1.53 goals per game – and conceded 106.

Two of our wins have been via the away goals rule – now defunct in European competition, of course – and one of them via penalty kicks: the 5-4 shoot-out victory in the Division One play-off semi-final against Sunderland, back in 2003/04.