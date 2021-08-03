The decision to do so is wholeheartedly supported by the Premier League.

Players and match officials will also continue to wear a No Room For Racism sleeve badge on their shirts. This acts as a constant reminder of the commitment by the Premier League, its clubs, players and PGMOL to eradicate racism.

The players said: “We feel now, more than ever, it is important for us to continue to take the knee as a symbol of our unity against all forms of racism. We remain resolutely committed to our singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect and equal opportunities for all.”

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “The Premier League, our clubs, players and match officials have a long-standing commitment to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination. Following our club captains’ meeting, that collective commitment was reaffirmed and the Premier League will continue to support the players’ strong voice on this important issue.

“Racism in any form is unacceptable and No Room For Racism makes our zero-tolerance stance clear. The Premier League will continue to work with our clubs, players and football partners to bring about tangible change to remove inequality from our game.”

Since launching in March 2019, No Room For Racism has brought together the Premier League’s wide-ranging work promoting equality and inclusion and tackling discrimination across all areas of football.

Earlier this year, the Premier League announced the No Room For Racism Action Plan which outlined a series of commitments to create greater access to opportunities and career progression for Black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups in football, and actions against racial prejudice.

Situated in the heart of south London, a wonderfully diverse community surrounds Selhurst Park and that is one of the many reasons that make this club so special.

Premier League football brings together fans and players from all backgrounds for matches that are watched and enjoyed around the world. Everyone is welcome. Racism is not.

Everyone attending or taking part in a football match has the right to feel safe, valued and included and we encourage supporters to continue to play their part in this.

If you witness racist behaviour at a match or around a stadium, please report it to the police or a steward.

You can also report racism by using the Kick It Out reporting app or website. Alternatively, report anti-social behaviour by texting Palace's designated number on: 07507 477 669.