The Eagles will begin the 23/24 campaign with an away match against newly-promoted Sheffield United on Saturday, 12th August, before welcoming Arsenal to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 19th August.

Ahead of domestic football’s return, let’s look back at some of Palace’s finest hours – beginning with our first season back in the top-flight a decade ago…

Wembley heroes

Palace came into the league season still on a Wembley high from the previous May, as the unlikely heroes of the Play-Off winning side embarked on what, for many, was a first campaign in the top-flight.