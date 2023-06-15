While fixture dates and times remain subject to change, the Premier League has committed to giving supporters a minimum of six weeks’ notice on broadcast selections until December 2023, and five weeks from January 2024 until Match Round 37.

Once again, no club will be requested to play over the Christmas and New Year period with less than 48 hours between matches, with travel intentionally reduced between 23rd and 30th December.

During this period, Palace face two home matches – against Brighton & Hove Albion (Saturday, 23rd December) and Brentford (Saturday, 30th December) at Selhurst Park – and one away: at Chelsea on Boxing Day (Tuesday, 26th December).

The season schedule also includes the return of a mid-season player break in January, with matches split across the weekends of 13th and 20th January; Palace are due to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium during this Match Round.

It is also worth noting that fixtures may be subject to movement from Saturday to Sunday due to the participation of our opponents in European competition: this could apply to our home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur (currently set for Saturday, 28th October) or away game against West Ham United (Saturday, 2nd December).

A total of 200 matches will be shown live in the UK by partners Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video. The Premier League’s UK live radio partners, BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, will continue to present the action across each weekend, including both offering commentaries of 15:00 matches on Saturday afternoons.

In the UK, Sky Sports will televise 128 matches, TNT Sports (the new name for BT Sport) will broadcast 52, and Amazon Prime Video will show 20.