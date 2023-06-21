Palace will begin 23/24 by travelling to Bramall Lane on Saturday, 12th August (15:00 BST), before hosting Arsenal in SE25 a week later.

As we anticipate the return of domestic football for our 11th season in the top flight, we take a look back at the best moments from each individual campaign.

The sought after second season

In uncharted territory, Palace were in the Premier League for a second season in a row. Before 2014/15, the Eagles had enjoyed five seasons in the Premier League since its founding in 1992, though they had never played consecutive seasons in it until now.

Looking to avoid the clichéd ‘second season syndrome,’ some reinforcements arrived to build on the 11th place finish in the 2013/14. Fraizer Campbell was first through the doors from Cardiff in July and was swiftly followed by the arrival of defensive duo Brede Hangeland and Martin Kelly in early August.

As deadline day approached, a Palace legend came back to SE25. Wilfried Zaha returned to play in red and blue on loan, after moving to Manchester United last season. On deadline day itself, James McArthur also joined the fold before another legend in Andy Johnson joined on a free transfer a few days later.