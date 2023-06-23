Palace's 23/24 season will commence with a trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday, August 12th at 15:00 BST, followed by a home match against Arsenal in SE25 a week later.

As we eagerly await the return of domestic football for our 11th consecutive season in the top flight, let's take a look back at the highlights from each previous campaign.

A flying start

After arriving halfway through the 2014/15 season, former Palace player Alan Pardew guided the Eagles to safety with ease, winning 10 of his 18 games in charge to register a 10th place finish.

Palace couldn’t rest on their laurels though, they had to strengthen to survive. Arriving from Paris Saint-Germain was the marquee signing of midfielder Yohan Cabaye. The former Newcastle midfielder was reunited with Alan Pardew and donned the number 7 shirt.

Alex McCarthy was a further addition between the sticks, while further forward Bakary Sako, Connor Wickham and Patrick Bamford were all brought in to bolster the attack.

Three wins in the first four games - including a remarkable 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge saw the Eagles at the dazzling heights of second place at the end of August.