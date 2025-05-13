Indeed, in April 2024, Ward became the first-ever Palace player to feature in 300 Premier League matches for the club, when he turned out for Crystal Palace against his former side Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

With Ward describing the occasion as a 'see you later' rather than a 'goodbye', it's time to look back in appreciation towards the longevity of our biggest Premier League appearance maker, with our top 10 Premier League appearance makers...

10. Christian Benteke – 162 appearances

The towering presence of Christian Benteke was a prominent feature of Palace’s offensive arsenal for six Premier League seasons between 2016 and 2022, having joined from Liverpool.

The Belgian scored 35 times in 162 Premier League games for the Eagles, finishing top scorer in his debut campaign (16/17) with 15 league goals, a season in which he missed just two top-flight matches.

As Chairman Steve Parish himself surmised upon Benteke’s departure: “Christian has played a crucial role in this club’s Premier League journey, making an immediate impact after signing and playing a central role in the squad ever since.”