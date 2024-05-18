The Eagles can make it six wins out of seven by beating Aston Villa, and they will hope for a repeat of some of the results below to end the season in style...

2022 - Palace 1-0 Manchester United

Wilfried Zaha's revenge against Manchester United on the final day, as the May sunshine in south London proved the perfect setting for the Eagles to finish on a high.

Palace's first victory over Man Utd in the Premier League era, and made it six straight clean sheets at Selhurst Park to round off a phenomenal campaign.