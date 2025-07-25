Daniel Muñoz – who scooped an end-of-season awards double in Palace’s historic 24/25 campaign – will wear the No. 2 shirt for the upcoming campaign.

The Colombia international assumes the squad number from the departing Joel Ward, who had sported No. 2 since joining the Eagles at the beginning of 2012/13.

Previous incumbents include Nathaniel Clyne, Danny Butterfield and Marc Edworthy.

A full list of 2025/26 squad numbers will be released in due course.

