David Ozoh says he will be at Selhurst Park to roar on the Under-18s in ‘the best competition in youth football’ as they take on Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup on Thursday, 8th February (19:00 GMT).
Ozoh, who has made 10 Palace appearances since becoming the club’s youngest-ever Premier League player a year ago, says he will be among the crowd supporting Rob Quinn’s side.
“I’ll be there, 100 percent – it’s Chelsea against Palace, there is no better game to watch that day,” he told cpfc.co.uk. “It’s probably one of the best games of the Youth Cup that will happen this year. I'm definitely there supporting the boys.
“We didn’t do the best in the cup, so hopefully they can go through and win the whole thing.”
The competition is legendary for sparking the careers of countless future stars, from the Busby Babes of the 1950s to Palace’s own back-to-back winners of the 1970s (including Vince Hilaire, Kenny Sansom and more), from the Class of ’92 to Chelsea’s own dominance in the 2010s.
The competition is played in senior stadiums, allowing experience of playing high-pressure cup ties in front of growing crowds.
“I think the Youth Cup is one of the best things in youth football,” Ozoh says. “It gives you that feel of the first-team – there are not many times you get to play in stadiums.
“It’s great for the boys, especially the ones playing against Chelsea. They are going to get a good crowd, well. You don’t really get much of a crowd at Under-18s.
“For them to get to play in front of a crowd and see how it feels, and the pressure of playing football. In the other games there isn’t as much pressure. This one is really make or break.”
Does Ozoh have any advice for the next generation looking to make their mark on the biggest stage?
“I don’t think they would want to listen to me, because I haven’t done that well in the Youth Cup! But I would just say to play your natural game, that’s literally it. Just play your natural game.
“Don’t focus on the crowd and who is coming to watch you, because obviously they’re not used to having a crowd so they will be thinking: ‘My family is watching, my friends are watching’.
“Just focus on the game and play your game.”
