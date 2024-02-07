Ozoh, who has made 10 Palace appearances since becoming the club’s youngest-ever Premier League player a year ago, says he will be among the crowd supporting Rob Quinn’s side.

“I’ll be there, 100 percent – it’s Chelsea against Palace, there is no better game to watch that day,” he told cpfc.co.uk. “It’s probably one of the best games of the Youth Cup that will happen this year. I'm definitely there supporting the boys.

“We didn’t do the best in the cup, so hopefully they can go through and win the whole thing.”

The competition is legendary for sparking the careers of countless future stars, from the Busby Babes of the 1950s to Palace’s own back-to-back winners of the 1970s (including Vince Hilaire, Kenny Sansom and more), from the Class of ’92 to Chelsea’s own dominance in the 2010s.

The competition is played in senior stadiums, allowing experience of playing high-pressure cup ties in front of growing crowds.

“I think the Youth Cup is one of the best things in youth football,” Ozoh says. “It gives you that feel of the first-team – there are not many times you get to play in stadiums.