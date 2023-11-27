Palace TV+ gives subscribers access to:
- Live broadcasts of selected Academy matches (plus pre-season matches in the summer);
- Extended highlights and 90-minute replays of Palace’s first-team fixtures;
- Live broadcasts of the manager’s press conferences;
- Live audio commentary of all league and cup first-team games
- And more!
Outside of matchday, you can enjoy exclusive Palace TV features, including acclaimed documentaries When Eagles Dare and Coming of Age: The Step Up, which tells the story of our Under-18s’ dramatic first season at Category 1 level.
This month alone, 16 live broadcasts have already been scheduled – including live broadcasts of U21s’ and U18s’ league games – with more to be revealed shortly.
Plus, buying an annual pass now – at the reduced rate – will grant you access for broadcasts of pre-season friendlies in summer 2024.
To claim the offer, simply apply the code ‘MONDAY20’ at checkout. But hurry – as this offer runs only until 23:59 GMT on Monday 4th December!
Important notes
- You must be logged in to your CPFC account, and purchase your subscription via the cpfc.co.uk website; this discount does not apply to purchases within the App.
- The annual pass will auto-renew on your anniversary date, at the full price, unless cancelled in advance.
- Subscriptions do not stack, so it is recommended only new subscribers redeem this offer. If you are an interested Monthly or Weekly subscriber, which auto-renew, please consult the Palace TV+ FAQs for cancellation instructions before purchasing a new Annual subscription.
- Full Terms & Conditions can be found here.