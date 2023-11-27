Palace TV+ gives subscribers access to:

Live broadcasts of selected Academy matches (plus pre-season matches in the summer);

of selected (plus in the summer); Extended highlights and 90-minute replays of Palace’s first-team fixtures;

and of Palace’s first-team fixtures; Live broadcasts of the manager’s press conferences;

of the manager’s press conferences; Live audio commentary of all league and cup first-team games

of all league and cup first-team games And more!

Outside of matchday, you can enjoy exclusive Palace TV features, including acclaimed documentaries When Eagles Dare and Coming of Age: The Step Up, which tells the story of our Under-18s’ dramatic first season at Category 1 level.

This month alone, 16 live broadcasts have already been scheduled – including live broadcasts of U21s’ and U18s’ league games – with more to be revealed shortly.

Plus, buying an annual pass now – at the reduced rate – will grant you access for broadcasts of pre-season friendlies in summer 2024.

To claim the offer, simply apply the code ‘MONDAY20’ at checkout. But hurry – as this offer runs only until 23:59 GMT on Monday 4th December!

Important notes