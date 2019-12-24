- This will be West Ham's 900th Premier League game and they are the 10th club to reach such a milestone. In this time, they have won almost exactly a third of their games - recording 295 victories.
- The Hammers are in their 24th Premier League season but have only recorded a positive goal difference once: in 2015/16 under Slaven Bilic, when they finished seventh with 65 goals for and 51 against, for a goal difference of +14.
- West Ham have secured 11 top 10 finishes, a higher proportion than any club outside the ever-presents. Their highest position achieved in the Premier League was fifth in 1998/99 under Harry Redknapp.
- Mark Noble has clocked up the most Premier League appearances for West Ham (364) as well as the most red cards (five) and is the second-highest Premier League scorer for the club with 43 goals, four behind Paolo Di Canio.
- When West Ham moved to the Olympic Stadium in 2016 they became the fifth club to move to a new ground while in the Premier League after Southampton, Leicester City, Manchester City and Arsenal. Tottenham Hotspur made it six when moving to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium earlier this year.
- This is Palace's first London derby at home this season. Unusually, the Eagles have played all their London matches away so far: West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea.
The above facts are sourced from Richard Foster's book Premier League Nuggets - available in most bookshops and online at www.ockleybooks.co.uk.