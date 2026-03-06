Cheick Doucouré is set to continue his comeback from injury with Crystal Palace Under-21s this afternoon, as the Young Eagles face Blackburn Rovers away in Premier League 2 (12:00 GMT) – a game you can watch LIVE on Palace TV+.
Palace's 2022/23 Player of the Season last featured competitively on 15th January 2025, and after undergoing knee surgery later that month, is now set to make his long-awaited return.
Palace Under-21s head into today's match at Blackburn looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats in Premier League 2. With five league fixtures remaining, three points could prove crucial in the race for the play-offs.
How to follow
Match Details
Blackburn Rovers U21s v Crystal Palace U21s
- Friday, 6th March
- 12:00 GMT
- Blackburn Rovers Training Centre
- Premier League 2