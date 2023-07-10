But the World Cup was something of a redemption mission. Having been exiled from the international squad during Euro 96 for a catastrophic fall-out with manager Guus Hiddink, he had been reintroduced for a tournament the Netherlands were among the favourites to win.

From Edwin van der Sar to Jaap Stam, Clarence Seedorf to Patrick Kluivert, Dennis Bergkamp to Marc Overmars, the Dutch had talent all over the pitch. But in the engine room they needed ‘The Pitbull’ back, and he duly delivered.

“I was just doing my job,” came Davids’ understated post-match reaction to his last-minute winner.

After leaving Juventus, Davids played for Inter Milan and Barcelona before heading to England with Tottenham Hotspur. Then, in 2010, a shock epilogue to a wonderful career.

"Let's just have fun,” said the then 37-year-old as he was presented as a Crystal Palace player. “I'll give it my all and see where it leads to. I can play left-back, I can play in midfield or on the left or right wings.

“I'll play where the team needs me. It is an exciting time for the football club, and it is an exciting time for me. I just want to enjoy football and show the best I can do."