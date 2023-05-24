The club-wide celebration saw a sizeable crowd of enthusiastic supporters come together with Palace players and staff alike to celebrate the achievements of a memorable 22/23 season.

It was Olise who came away with a hat-trick of awards, winning not only Players’ Player of the Season but also Goal of the Season and Moment of the Season, while Cheick Doucouré was voted by supporters to claim claim Player of the Season.

Accolades were also handed out to players from the Under-18s, Under-21s and Women’s teams, alongside two Chairman’s Awards for Outstanding Contribution and two PFA Community Champions Awards.

Hosted by Chris Grierson and Kelly Somers, there were also extended interviews with Chairman Steve Parish, manager Roy Hodgson, the Award winners, and performances from comedians Kevin Day and Chloe Petts and singer JANAYAH.

You can find a full breakdown of results below; click on each award for more information.