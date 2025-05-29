The Eze Invitational is a grassroots football tournament which has been hosted by the Eze Foundation at the end of every season for the past three years.

"Giving back has always been something that's on our hearts,” Palace’s No. 10 explained.

“We want to expose them to football and to being at a professional club and not having to pay for anything, no stumbling blocks along the way that are stopping you from playing football, which is normally the case when you're young or when you're coming from difficult areas.

“I’m grateful to God to be in this position to do it because so many people would love to do things like this.”