The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Community Champion awards recognise those who have gone above and beyond for their club’s local communities, with Gibbons and Eze being honoured for doing so this season.

Since joining the club in 2022, Gibbons – who is retiring from professional football – has been a prominent supporter of the Palace for Life Foundation, helping to make a real difference in the lives of many young South Londoners.

As well as regularly attending sessions with the DS Eagles, the Foundation’s initiative which provides sports sessions for people with Down’s Syndrome, off her own back, Gibbons sung and starred in the video of their recent cover of Glad All Over, which highlighted GAME ON, Palace for Life’s flagship employment programme.