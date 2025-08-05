Hosted at the Palace

The very first iteration of the Charity Shield, the 'Sheriff of London's Charity Shield' – which pitted actually bore its roots at our original home.

According to club historian Peter Manning: "The Crystal Palace played host to the inaugural Sheriff of London’s Charity Shield Match, which was to become an annual event, on 19th March 1898.

"The trophy, standing at over six feet tall and reputed to be the largest football trophy ever competed for, had been donated by Sir Thomas Dewar of the Scotch whisky family, who was then Sheriff of London. His idea was for a charity match to be played between the best professional team and the best amateur team of the day, with the proceeds going to hospitals and charities.

"The first Charity Shield match was a ground-breaking event. The best amateur team of the day were the Corinthians and the match aroused a great deal of interest ‘due to the fact that the Corinthians Club, which undoubtedly has the strongest amateur team in existence, has never before competed for a prize of any description.

"'The promise of being opposed by presumably the best professional club of the year, with the knowledge that the proceeds will be devoted to charity, however, induced them to break a rule they have observed for eighteen years, and accordingly they will play the Sheffield United Club – the League leaders – for the honour of being the first holders of the handsome shield.'

"The amateurs more than held their own against the leading professionals, holding them to 0-0 draw in front of 20,000 people at the Palace and holding them again, 1-1, in a replay to share the trophy for the first year."

The trophy was sold at auction to an anonymous American buyer in the 1990's and, despite reputed requests to loan it back for exhibitions, it has never been returned to this country.