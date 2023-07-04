With the Premier League set to return in just over a month’s time, the revelation is sure to get managerial minds whirring across the globe.

Fresh off the back of his England debut, Palace's top-scoring player last season, Ebere Eze, will be priced at £6.5m.

The 25-year-old picked up 159 points over 22/23, registering a personal-best 10 goals and five assists – eight of which involvements came in the final 10 games of the season, prior to making his Three Lions bow last month.

Palace’s top-scoring defender last season, Marc Guéhi, will be priced at £4.5m – a bargain following his own recent international status for England.

Guéhi accumulated 95 points for managers last season, Palace’s fifth-highest total, and was the club’s third most highly-selected player in the game.

Also priced at £4.5m is fellow defender Tyrick Mitchell – who scored 93, the Eagles’ seventh-highest total – and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who kept three clean sheets in Palace’s last nine games of the season to score 36 points.

Up front, Odsonne Edouard has seen his price increase from £5.0m last season to £5.5m this time around, having bagged a total of 82 points during 22/23.

A full Fantasy Premier League price list for Palace players is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, ahead of the start of the new campaign.