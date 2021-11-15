They’re not the only young Eagles receiving a nod, however: four Crystal Palace Academy players were called-up by England Under-18s, with Victor Akinwale, Kaden Rodney, Jack Wells-Morrison and Joe Whitworth all named.
The group is enjoying a strong season with Palace, playing across the Under-18s and Under-23s, and two, Akinwale and Rodney, were named by the Three Lions for the first time.
This caps an incredible year for the pair, who both signed professional deals earlier in 2021. Whitworth has played with England at various levels and Wells-Morrison received his first call-up in September.
All four of the lads played various amounts in England's four games.
A fifth Academy player, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, was called-up by England Under-20s after his goalscoring debut in September.
Rak-Sakyi bagged as a 77th-minute substitute in a 6-0 win over Romania, with his performance earning him a spot in the squad to face Portugal. He featured as a substitute in that game.
Elsewhere, Scott Banks was named as part of the Scotland U21 squad for games with Kazakhstan and Belgium. After featuring against both countries he has now made five appearances for the national side at this level.
Jake O'Brien, who has recently signed a contract extension, has again been named for Ireland Under-21s. He played 90 minutes against Italy and Sweden.
All times are GMT.
Senegal - Kouyate
- Thurs, 11th November: Togo 1-1 Senegal (Kouyate played the full 90 minutes)
- Sun, 14th November: Senegal 2-0 Congo (Kouyate remained on the bench)
Ghana - Ayew
- Thurs, 11th November: Ethiopia 1-1 Ghana (Ayew came off in the 82nd minute)
- Sun, 14th November: Ghana 1-0 South Africa (Ayew played the full 90 minutes)
Belgium - Benteke
- Sat, 13th November: Belgium 3-1 Estonia (Benteke played 84 minutes, scored in the 11th and bagged an assist)
- Tues, 16th November: Wales 1-1 Belgium (Benteke remained on the bench)
England - Gallagher
- Mon, 15th November: San Marino 0-10 England (Gallagher came on at half-time and won the free-kickEngland scored their eighth from)
England U21s - Guehi
- Thurs, 11th November: England 3-1 Czech Republic (Guéhi played the full 90 and Gallagher featured for 89 minutes)
- Tues, 16th November: Georgia 3-2 England (Guéhi came off the bench late on to score England's second)
England U18s - Akinwale, Rodney, Wells-Morrison and Whitworth
- Thurs, 11th November: Netherlands 3-2 England (the four started as substitutes, with Akinwale substituted on in the 89th minute)
- Sat, 13th November: Belgium 0-0 (4-5) England (All four started, with Wells-Morrison playing the full match)
- Mon, 15th November: Portugal 0-2 England (Wells-Morrison came on after 64 minutes)
England U20s - Rak-Sakyi
- Thurs, 11th November: Portugal 2-0 England (Rak-Sakyi came on in the 64th minute)
Scotland U21s - Banks
- Fri, 12th November: Scotland 2-1 Kazakhstan (Banks was substituted on in the 79th minute)
- Tue, 16th November: Scotland 0-2 Belgium (Banks came on in the 86th-minute)
Republic of Ireland U21s - O'Brien
- Fri, 12th November: Ireland 0-2 Italy (O'Brien played the full 90 minutes)
- Tues, 16th November: Ireland 1-0 Sweden (O'Brien played the full 90 minutes)