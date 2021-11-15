Seven first-team players joined up with national sides as qualification for the World Cup in Qatar reaches its final stages – along with a host of Academy names.

In the African section, Cheikhou Kouyate linked up with Senegal having already qualified for the play-offs. They were therefore able to breath easy in fixtures against Togo and the Congo. He played throughout a 1-1 draw with the former.

Jordan Ayew played for Ghana in their crucial fixtures with Ethiopia and South Africa – with the Black Stars doing enough to progress to the next stage of World Cup qualification with a draw and a win.

In Europe, Christian Benteke’s Belgium consolidated their place at the top of their group and did so brightly both individually and collectively; Benteke scored and assisting in a 3-1 win over Estonia.

Joachim Andersen was released from the Denmark squad with a minor physical issue and is being assessed further upon his return to the club.

Conor Gallagher and Marc Guéhi were also called-up for England Under-21s' games with Czech Republic and Georgia. They overcame Czech Republic 3-1 with both lads playing before Guéhi bagged a consolation goal against Georgia.

Gallagher was then added to the England senior squad for the first time. You can find out more about his debut here.