“I’ve been really lucky,” he says in an in-depth interview for cpfc.co.uk, which you can read here. “I’ve been all around the world and lived in so many nice places.”

Through his travels Moritz has experienced the styles and passions of football across the globe - from the cauldrons of fire in Istanbul to being one of Mumbai City’s ‘marquee players’, earning “in three months what I used to take in a year.”

But he says England, where the Brazilian represented Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers, is where football’s core remains.

“People just love to watch it. Every player I’ve played with from Brazil said: ‘Jesus, man, you’ve played in England. How is English football?’ Even the players love English football, the way it’s played, the way it’s moved, everything behind the scenes. It’s not just a football match, it’s a show.

“The whole world talks about English football. It’s normal. You [English fans] cannot imagine it the other way around, but trust me it’s really normal and easy to understand [for non-English fans].”

Below, Moritz talks through some of his major international experiences – including the day he made history in India.