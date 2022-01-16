Moritz reveals how Jedinak welcomed him after fluke Palace signing

Instead, those accomplishments should have fallen his way at Rangers, assuming Glaswegian creativity matched south London’s.

The Scottish side had just been plunged into liquidation and the country’s fourth tier, and Moritz had gone there to train with a view to signing.

“I really wanted to sign there once I saw the training ground and everything,” he says today while quarantining at a hotel in Singapore, where his wife is starting an MBA (Master of Business Administration). “But I think God had a bigger plan for me.”

Rangers asked Moritz to compete in a friendly with a non-league team before making a contract offer, and the Brazilian declined; he didn’t want to sustain an injury as a free agent. That decision left him in limbo, with Rangers suggesting he didn’t have the dedication to play for the club.

“I had other offers on the table and thought I might go back to Brazil or go to Asia,” Moritz says.