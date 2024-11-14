For Guehi and Henderson, there is no 'break' over the international period; England have two must-win games in the UEFA Nations League to contend with, against Greece – tonight (19:45) – and the Republic of Ireland (on Sunday).

Both players are aiming for a place in Lee Carsley's side in the final matches for the interim manager, before the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as Gareth Southgate's permanent successor in the new year.

Henderson made his first start for England in Helsinki over the previous break, while Guehi became the first Palace player to earn 20 England caps while representing the club.