Following the popularity of Challenger the Eagle at Premier League Stateside Live earlier this year, Palace – in collaboration with the conservation centre founded in 1996 – enlisted the help of Maya and her handlers to bring together Mexico-based Premier League fans and educate them on the need to care for and protect all natural life.

The Paramount+ Fan Tour event took place in Parque Rufino Tamayo in Monterrey, Mexico’s second-largest city, on Saturday, and fans in attendance were able to have their picture taken alongside Maya and her handler, all sporting Palace gear, before watching the afternoon's Premier League matches.

You can see the best of the action below.