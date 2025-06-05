Your support on the road helped played a huge part in the team picking up 28 points away from home, contributing significantly to our club record Premier League-era points total.

From the Gtech Community Stadium on opening day to a sun-soaked Craven Cottage; and from the nearby Stamford Bridge to the far-flung Keepmoat Stadium and St James' Park, you packed out away ends up and down the country. Whatever the weather, Palace were loud and proud.

As Oliver Glasner himself described you after that trip to Doncaster: "Outstanding, outstanding. First of all, I think everyone who watched this game here deserves a big credit, because it was cold, windy, rainy. I was told that maybe here in the North they are used to it, but our fans travelling here North for several hours and struggling to come back in the evening, I think many of them have to work tomorrow...

"So, thank you very much for this amazing support again, and for all the effort you do for the team, you do for Crystal Palace – thank you very much for this."

It's hard to pick out just one away day as a standout. Of course, there was the glorious afternoon at Craven Cottage that booked our FA Cup semi-final place.

But there was also a thrilling draw at the Emirates Stadium, a memorable trip to the south coast against Brighton, and another win at Old Trafford!

To look back on the best moments of our season on the road, we've picked out some of our favourite away end images - check out the gallery below, and thank you, as always, for your unrivalled support.

