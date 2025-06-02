Everything you need to know about 2025/26 Season Tickets can be found below.

Season Ticket+ is also available again next season, offering supporters the chance to make the most of their tickets with a range of exclusive benefits, including priority access to an additional match ticket, unrestricted ticket sharing and a year’s subscription to Palace TV+, all for an additional £50. Explore all benefits here.

We will also be improving the Ticket Resale process for the 25/26 season, giving supporters the opportunity to use any credit earned by selling match tickets instantly on other ticketing products, or having the chance to withdraw the credit at the end of each month. Please see below for further information.

If you’re not yet a Season Ticket holder, you can join the Season Ticket Waiting List now, giving you the best possible chance of securing a ticket after the renewal phase has ended.

Pricing

With demand for Season Tickets higher than ever before, we remain committed to offering exceptional value to our loyal supporters.

Due to rising costs across the business, and from our suppliers and in employer’s national insurance costs, there will be a small increase in Season Ticket pricing across the board, with the average Season Ticket price for 2025/26 increasing by *£3.29 per match for Adults; *£2.33 per match for Concessions; and *£1.76 per match for Juniors.

This increase comes off the back of being the only Premier League club to freeze our Season Ticket prices for the 2024/25 season, and we believe our Season Tickets remain one of the best value offerings in the Premier League.

On average, Crystal Palace Season Ticket Holders save the cost of between six to seven matches per season, when compared to the total cost of making one-off purchases for matches; the average among other Premier League clubs is between three to four match tickets.

We are also proud to continue our commitment to making Selhurst Park accessible for supporters of all ages by maintaining our Concession and Junior pricing options.

Season Tickets for Under-10s are available from as little as £110 (*£5.79 per match), whilst one Adult and one Under-10 can buy Season Tickets together for a total of as little as £595 combined (*£31.30 per match).

The pricing model has been discussed with representatives from our Fan Advisory Board (FAB).

Outside of the designated Family pricing (which is available in both the Main Stand and Whitehorse Lane end), Season Ticket prices begin – in Phase 1 (Early Bird) for all prices listed below – for:

Adults: From

£600 (*equivalent to £31.58 per match) in the Holmesdale Lower and Whitehorse Lane

£670 (*equivalent to £35.26 per match) in the Arthur Wait;

£695 (*equivalent to £36.58 per match) in the Holmesdale Upper;

£775 (*equivalent to £40.79 per match) in the Main Stand.

Concessions: From £405 (*equivalent to £21.32 per match). Concession pricing is available for supporters aged 18-21 or over the age of 65; full-time students; or those requiring a disabled Season Ticket.

Juniors: From £310 (*£16.32 per match).

*All price breakdowns above based on 19 home league games.

Your individual renewal rate will be clearly displayed when going through the renewal journey on the ticket site.

Full Season Ticket pricing can be found here.

Sales Phases

Phase 1 - Wednesday 4th June (from 14:00 BST) – Sunday 15th June (23:59)

Renewals available with Early Bird pricing (payment in full by debit/credit card).

Renewals will initially be available online only from 14:00 BST on Wednesday, 4th June.

This year, in order to reduce queuing times for those looking to renew over the phone or in person, each stand will have a ‘dedicated day’ in each phase, for those looking to renew via non-online methods.

Please note that online renewals are available for all Season Ticket Holders every day during this Phase.

The Phase 1 (Early Bird) schedule for over-the-phone / in-person renewals is as follows:

Thursday, 5th June – from 10:00: Dedicated day for Season Ticket Holders in the Arthur Wait Stand.

– from 10:00: Dedicated day for Season Ticket Holders in the Arthur Wait Stand. Friday, 6th June – from 10:00: Dedicated day for Season Ticket Holders in the Whitehorse Lane.

– from 10:00: Dedicated day for Season Ticket Holders in the Whitehorse Lane. Renewals will be online only over weekend Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th June.

Monday, 9th June – from 10:00: Dedicated day for Season Ticket Holders in the Main Stand.

– from 10:00: Dedicated day for Season Ticket Holders in the Main Stand. Tuesday, 10th & Wednesday, 11th June – from 10:00: Dedicated days for Season Ticket Holders in the Holmesdale Stand.

– from 10:00: Dedicated days for Season Ticket Holders in the Holmesdale Stand. From Thursday, 12th June – 10:00: All Season Ticket Holders can renew via all methods (online, over-the-phone and in-person).

Phase 2 - Monday, 16th June (from 10:00 BST) – Tuesday, 1st July (17:30)

Renewals available; payment in full by debit/credit card, or 10-month Direct Debit option open (first payment will start in August).

We will also be continuing with two options of payment dates (1st and 15th of each month); this is available from Phase 2 onwards.

Please note that online renewals are available for all Season Ticket Holders every day during this Phase.

The Phase 2 schedule for over-the-phone / in-person renewals is as follows:

Monday, 16th June – from 11:00: Dedicated day for Season Ticket Holders in the Main Stand.

– from 11:00: Dedicated day for Season Ticket Holders in the Main Stand. Tuesday, 17th June – from 10:00: Dedicated day for Season Ticket Holders in the Arthur Wait Stand.

– from 10:00: Dedicated day for Season Ticket Holders in the Arthur Wait Stand. Wednesday, 18th June – from 10:00: Dedicated day for Season Ticket Holders in the Whitehorse Lane.

– from 10:00: Dedicated day for Season Ticket Holders in the Whitehorse Lane. Thursday, 19th & Friday, 20th June – from 10:00: Dedicated day for Season Ticket Holders in the Holmesdale Stand.

– from 10:00: Dedicated day for Season Ticket Holders in the Holmesdale Stand. Renewals will be online only over weekend Saturday, 21st & Sunday, 22nd June.

From Monday, 23rd June: All Season Ticket Holders can renew via all methods (online, over-the-phone and in-person).

Move your seat window

Thursday, 3rd July – from 10:00 – Open to Season Ticket+ holders, in person and over the phone

– from 10:00 – Open to Season Ticket+ holders, in person and over the phone Monday, 7th July – from 10:00 – All 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders, in person and over the phone

If upgrading, payment can be taken via debit or credit card, or by updating direct debit.

Phase 3 - Wednesday, 9th July (from 10:00 BST)

On sale to supporters on our Season Ticket Waiting List, in date order. Supporters will be emailed directly, inviting them to purchase. Payment in full by debit/credit card, or 10-month Direct Debit option open (first payment will start in August).

You can join the Season Ticket Waiting List now.

Ready to renew online?

Once Season Ticket renewals open, to renew your Season Ticket, simply:

Click this link. On the Season Ticket page, you will see a list of supporters you are able to purchase Season Tickets for. Ensure the supporters you want to purchase for are ticked, and then click ADD TO BASKET. Once in the basket you will have the option to change the age band to include Season Ticket+. Once you have updated, please click PROCEED TO CHECKOUT. Once in the checkout, you will see the amount needed to pay, which will include the balance of any Season Ticket Resale money accrued over the season. Select and complete your payment method (please note Direct Debit is not available until 16th June) and click REVIEW ORDER. Agree to T’s and C’s, and click COMPLETE PURCHASE. You may then be asked to authorise your purchase via your bank. Follow these instructions and you will end on a confirmation page which details your transaction. You should also receive a confirmation email almost immediately after your purchase. Your Season Ticket renewal is now complete.

We encourage all supporters to book tickets online as it remains the easiest and quickest way to make a purchase.

However, we understand that some supporters will still want to call the Box Office to complete their purchase. Please consult the timelines listed in the phases above for the correct window in which you will be able to do this.

Please note that further details on Europa League tickets will be announced in due course.