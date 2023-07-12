Revealed earlier on Tuesday, the away kit is an eye-catching amalgamation of the club’s history and its ever-popular sash design from the 1970s, with the main colours – sky blue and white - harking back to the club’s origins from 1861.

The sash itself is printed with the words ‘Crystal Palace Football Club Founded 1861’, in recognition of the club’s pivotal role in developing modern football.

Paired with white shorts and white socks topped by a blue band, the kit will become available to purchase online and in-store towards the end of July.

Palace’s newest threads made their debut at The Hive Stadium, with a full photo gallery for your enjoyment below.