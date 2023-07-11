The striking new kit, modelled by new Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma, will be worn by the Eagles during their first pre-season friendly away at Barnet this evening (Tuesday 11th July).

The away kit is an eye-catching amalgamation of the club’s history and its ever-popular sash design from the 1970s, with the main colours – sky blue and white - harking back to the club’s origins from 1861.

The sash itself is printed with the words ‘Crystal Palace Football Club Founded 1861’, in recognition of the club’s pivotal role in developing modern football, as the oldest league club in existence still playing professional football.

Paired with white shorts and white socks topped by a blue band, Palace’s newest threads are set to make their debut at The Hive Stadium.

Want to watch the kit in action? Sign up now to get instant access to Palace TV+, which gives you access to live broadcasts of all seven of our pre-season fixtures.