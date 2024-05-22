Wharton signed for Palace from Blackburn Rovers at the very end of the January transfer window, making his debut as a substitute against Brighton & Hove Albion, before making his full debut at Selhurst Park against Chelsea.

He has started every game since, becoming a crucial cog in Oliver Glasner’s resurgent side which finished the season by winning six of their last seven games, including victories over Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United.

His inclusion in Southgate’s 33-man provisional squad for the European Championships in Germany this summer is just the latest accolade for a player attracting a great deal of attention.

“It has been an incredible rise,” the England manager said of Wharton’s inclusion. “If you look at him and [Manchester United’s Kobbie] Mainoo five or six months ago, I don’t think any of us would think we would be talking in this way.