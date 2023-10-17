Guéhi has earned six England caps since his move to south London in 2021, and has earned a reputation as one of the Premier League’s standout young defenders.

Former Palace captain Southgate has made no secret of his delight at the 23-year-old’s progress, and handed Guéhi consecutive starts against Ukraine and Scotland in the September international break.

The Three Lions take on Italy this evening at Wembley – a replay of the European Championship final in 2021 – and know that a draw is enough to book their place at the 2024 iteration in Germany.

“Marc is doing really, really well,” Southgate said in his pre-match press conference. “He’s played with great maturity in the two games last month.

“At times he might not catch the eye in the way that some other players do because he’s in the right place, so he’s not having to turn round and cover for something that he’s got wrong.