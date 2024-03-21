Beginning his career at Tottenham Hotspur – winning the UEFA Cup in 1984 – the centre-back also represented Brighton & Hove Albion before signing for Crystal Palace in 1987.
Having crossed the divide, O’Reilly – who these days is an active broadcaster, presenter and writer, who co-hosts a science podcast with Neil deGrasse Tyson – earned his place in Palace folklore in 1990, scoring in the legendary FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool at Villa Park, which Palace would win 4-3 in extra-time.
In the final against Manchester United, O’Reilly once again popped up from the back to open the scoring – and although the trophy ultimately evaded Palace’s grasp, his place in Palace history was sealed.